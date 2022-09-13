FEMA announces additional $3.9M in Hurricane Laura recovery funds
Published: Sep. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $3,944,820.93 in Hurricane Laura recovery funds for Southwest Louisiana, according to Congressman Clay Higgins.
The federal grant funding has been allocated for the following:
- $1,029,759.50 to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
- $1,784,434.28 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
- $1,130,627.15 to the Louisiana State Police.
