50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FDA to consider over-the-counter birth control pill

FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November...
FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November meeting.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is set to consider the first-ever birth control pill that would be sold without a prescription in the U.S.

On Tuesday, a joint advisory meeting was officially scheduled for November.

Officials will review an application for over-the-counter approval of the contraceptive Opill, a non-estrogen pill taken orally once a day to prevent pregnancy.

Opill is currently available with a prescription.

HRA Pharma submitted the application weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A company official said approval will “help even more women and people access contraception without facing unnecessary barriers.”

Though the review is scheduled for Nov. 18, it’s unclear when a vote might take place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower raises security flaws before Congress
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stock losses deepen, sending Dow down 1,000 points
While deaths from the virus are extremely rare, officials are sending out a warning. (CNN, CDC,...
First monkeypox death confirmed in the US
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
Inflation still stubbornly high despite August slowdown
Police said a Wisconsin man killed his wife then killed himself by walking in front of a...
Man kills wife before walking in front of semi to take his own life, police say