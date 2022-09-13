50/50 Thursdays
FCI Oakdale I inmate found dead

An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found dead early Tuesday morning.
An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found dead early Tuesday morning.(MGN ONLINE)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Marvin Palencia, 47, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

No staff or other inmates were in danger, according to the news release.

Palencia was serving a 31 year sentence for first-degree murder, among other charges. He was in custody at FCI Oakdale I since January 9, 2020.

