FCI Oakdale I inmate found dead

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found dead early Tuesday morning.

Marvin Palencia, 47, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

No staff or other inmates were in danger, according to the news release.

Palencia was serving a 31 year sentence for first-degree murder, among other charges. He was in custody at FCI Oakdale I since January 9, 2020.

