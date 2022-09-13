FCI Oakdale I inmate found dead
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I was found dead early Tuesday morning.
Marvin Palencia, 47, was pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
No staff or other inmates were in danger, according to the news release.
Palencia was serving a 31 year sentence for first-degree murder, among other charges. He was in custody at FCI Oakdale I since January 9, 2020.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.