Carnegie Memorial Library hosts seed giveaway

By Joel Bruce
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Carnegie Memorial Library is hosting a seed giveaway program to those wishing to try their hand at gardening or to beautify their surroundings.

The seeds range from: scarlet nantes, catnip, cilantro, lavender, and many more to choose from.

Patrons are invited to stop by the library during operating hours starting today.

The program will run through Friday, September 16. Operating hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

