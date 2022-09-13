Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.

Allen’s charges of domestic violence battery and domestic abuse battery were accepted on June 10, 2022, the same day he was enrolled in the pre-trial diversion program.

Allen was not arrested. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the call but turned the case over to the D.A.’s Office to consider charges.

The Pre-trial Diversion program allows first-time offenders who successfully complete the program with no new criminal allegations the opportunity to avoid formal prosecution, according to the DA’s Office.

Jacob Johnson, first assistant district attorney, said investigators met with the woman to make sure she was not pressured before she signed a waiver of complaint.

Johnson declined to comment on specifics of the case but said even though the woman signed a waiver of complaint, there was enough evidence to move forward with the case.

Allen will have to complete 12 months of pre-trial diversion, including domestic violence counseling.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso declined to discuss Allen’s case in detail because it is a personnel matter, saying only “He was put in pre-trial diversion, he’s been disciplined.”

The District Attorney’s Office accepted domestic charges against another deputy, Ed Choi, on Monday, resulting in Choi’s arrest and termination.

“The circumstances are not the same as the other,” Mancuso said.

