50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu deputy in pre-trial diversion program after domestic allegation

Gerald Allen, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.
Gerald Allen, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu deputy is in a pre-trial diversion program after an alleged domestic incident earlier this year.

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office accepted charges and placed Gerald Allen into pre-trial diversion after the woman requested that Allen not be prosecuted, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office.

Allen’s charges of domestic violence battery and domestic abuse battery were accepted on June 10, 2022, the same day he was enrolled in the pre-trial diversion program.

Allen was not arrested. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the call but turned the case over to the D.A.’s Office to consider charges.

The Pre-trial Diversion program allows first-time offenders who successfully complete the program with no new criminal allegations the opportunity to avoid formal prosecution, according to the DA’s Office.

Jacob Johnson, first assistant district attorney, said investigators met with the woman to make sure she was not pressured before she signed a waiver of complaint.

Johnson declined to comment on specifics of the case but said even though the woman signed a waiver of complaint, there was enough evidence to move forward with the case.

Allen will have to complete 12 months of pre-trial diversion, including domestic violence counseling.

Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso declined to discuss Allen’s case in detail because it is a personnel matter, saying only “He was put in pre-trial diversion, he’s been disciplined.”

The District Attorney’s Office accepted domestic charges against another deputy, Ed Choi, on Monday, resulting in Choi’s arrest and termination.

“The circumstances are not the same as the other,” Mancuso said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Gwinnett County Public Schools show off their new menu items for the new school year
School lunch menus
Chemical Waste Management near Carlyss has bloomed into a much larger toxic waste burial site...
Hazardous waste disposer seeks revised groundwater sampling plan
Allen Toussaint Legacy Act aims to protect identity rights
Allen Toussaint Legacy Act aims to protect identity rights
Great weather ahead this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less humidity and sunny days ahead this week; cooler nights too!