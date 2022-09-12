Where were you on September 11

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - 21 years ago, one of the worst acts of terrorism happened on American soil.

Many might say the world stopped turning for a moment because even now, so many still vividly remember what happened.

“I was at McNeese, in my favorite art class and we were doing a still drawing of plants, leaves, and other things of nature,” recalls Westlake resident Jennifer Ryker Sanders. “Then all of a sudden, my professor stopped because someone came in to speak in his ear and he ran outside and then he came back and told us that class is cancelled and he had a really scared look in his eye. He said it was cancelled, however, he said there had been an emergency and pulled us into a room where there was a television.”

It was the only thing many knew to do, watch the horrific events unfold on their television or listen to the radio, and also reach out to loved ones.

President of the 407 American Legion Renee Hantz had children in the military and a brother in-law-in the Pentagon that day.

She says getting confirmation they were safe was the most important thing, “We started receiving texts, text messaging, and stuff. That was about the only way we were getting through to each other at that time because the phone lines were ate up with people trying to get a hold of everybody. It was hard getting things going.”

The terrorist attack on September 11, 2001, changed America, and its people forever.

Westlake Chief of Police Christopher Wilrye says, “It holds a special place in my heart because never in my 42 years of living have I experienced anything like that and to be living to see something like that... You just never forget. It changes everybody. That’s one of the things I love about my job and what I do because these men and women that went into the towers to save someone, it’s what I do. I put my uniform on every day I swear to protect and serve, and if something happens, I’m going to go out and do my best to save them.”

To those 3,000 lives we lost that day, we honor and remember you.

