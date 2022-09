SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 11, 2022.

Glenn Charles Johnson, 32, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; out of state detainer.

Tyrone Joseph Handy Sr., 44, Lake Charles: Illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Bradley Gerarld Berard, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer.

Nicole Lynn Savant, 47, Lake Charles: Armed robbery.

Brad Adam Hutchins, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Tonja Kay Guidry, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); instate detainer.

Jennifer Renee Butler, 40, Jonesville: Theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

