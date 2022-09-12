50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur woman found guilty of Second Degree Murder

Monic is facing a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Monic is facing a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur woman has been found guilty of murdering her boyfriend during an argument.

Kerri Monic, 33, of Sulphur initially told police that she was not home when her boyfriend, William S. Clark, 43, of Sulphur was shot and killed in January, 2021. She later admitted to the killing.

A grand jury found Monic guilty as charged on one count of Second Degree Murder.

Sentencing for Monic will be held on November 4, 2022. She is facing a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

