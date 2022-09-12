School lunch menus

Gwinnett County Public Schools show off their new menu items for the new school year
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Public school lunch menus are listed for the month of September.

Calcasieu Parish Menu

Lunch

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Brown sugar & cinnamon oatmeal, buttered toast, cinnamon apple slices, fruit juice, mandarin, orange chicken, Asian noodles, peas & carrots, broccoli & cheese, fortune cookies, strawberry cups and a choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Very berry blueberry muffins, fresh bananas, fruit juice, chili cheese hotdogs, french fries, sweet corn, pineapple pieces, and a choice of milk.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 - Homemade cinnamon rolls, fresh bananas, fruit juices, chicken & sausage gumbo, potato salad, crackers, carrots, fruit mix and a choice of milk.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Sausage breakfast pizza, mandarin oranges, fruit juices, macho beefy nachos, zesty salsa, refried beans, applesauce cups and a choice of milk.

Allen Parish Menu

BREAKFAST

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Ham slice & grits, cereal bar, or chocolate, graham crackers, peaches, orange and a choice of milk or juice.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Plain bagel w/cream, cheese, or toast w/jelly, string cheese stick, apricots, banana and a choice of milk or juice.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 - Pancake on a stick, hash brown, fruit cocktail, grapes and a choice of milk or juice.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Breakfast break kit, muffin (banana or blueberry), blueberries, raisins and a choice of milk or juice.

LUNCH

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Chicken nuggets or chicken, patty (breaded or grilled), white cheddar mac-n-cheese, yam patty, green beans, apricots and banana with a choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14- Pork roast, rice & gravy, black-eyed peas, whole-kernel corn, fruit cocktail, grapes and chocolate graham crackers and a choice of milk.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 - Nachos (meat, cheese, sauce, tortilla chips) or chicken taquito, Mexican-style beans, lettuce/tomato cup, blueberries and raisins and a choice of milk.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Cheeseburger or grilled, cheese sandwich, onion rings, or sweet potato fries w/shredded cheese cup, pears, apple and a choice of milk.

Beauregard Parish

BREAKFAST

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - French toast, and peaches with a choice of milk or juice.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Hash brown casserole, sliced apples and a choice of milk.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 -Biscuit sausage patty, mixed fruit and a choice of milk or juice.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Waffle dunkers yogurt, peaches and a choice of milk or juice.

LUNCH

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Red beans and sausage, mustard greens, cornbread, peaches and a choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Baked chicken, broccoli, cheese & rice casserole corn, mixed fruit, rolls and a choice of milk.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 - Chicken fajitas, red beans, Spanish rice, taco salad cup, pineapple tidbits and a choice of milk.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Ham & cheese rollups, broccoli, cauliflower, sweet potato fries, peas, sugar cookie and a choice of milk.

Cameron Parish

BREAKFAST

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Waffle funnel cake fries, pear cup, and a choice of milk or juice.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Sausage or country white gravy pizza, oranges and a choice of milk or juice.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 - Donut, tater triangles, peach cup and a choice of milk or juice.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Chicken maple waffle sandwich, red apple and a choice of milk or juice.

LUNCH

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Chopped BBQ beef sandwich, sweet potato fries, broccoli & cheese, fruit cocktail and a choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - KFC bowl, texas toast, pineapple chunks, brownie and a choice of milk.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 - Salisbury steak w/ brown gravy, rice, buttermilk biscuit, field peas, fruit and a choice of milk.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Chicken fried steak w/gravy, yeast rolls, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit and a choice of milk.

Jeff Davis Parish

BREAKFAST

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Sausage biscuit w/ jelly, pineapple, juice and a choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Muffin, tropical fruit, juice, and a choice of milk.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 - Breakfast bagel, mandarin, oranges, juice and a choice of milk.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Cereal, yogurt, peaches, juice and a choice of milk.

LUNCH

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Meatball stew, rice, green salad, yams, roll, fruit and a choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, baked beans, roll, fruit and a choice of milk.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 - Salisbury steak w/gravy, potatoes, green beans, roll, raisins and a choice of milk.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Pizza, corn on the cob, baby carrots, pears and a choice of milk.

Vernon Parish

BREAKFAST

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Cheese toast, hashbrowns, watermelon and juice.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Scrambled egg, biscuit, strawberry, banana, juice and a choice of milk.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 - Waffles, fruit and a choice of milk.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Cereal, graham crackers, pineapple, juice and a choice of milk.

LUNCH

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Oven baked chicken, steamed cabbage, sweet potatoes, Jell-O, cornbread, salad and a choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Chili w/ rice, mustard greens, fruit cornbread, salad and a choice of milk.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15 - Carnival corndog, Bush’s Baked Beans, oven-baked fries, mixed fruit, salad and a choice of milk.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 - Chicken or beef/chili cheese nachos, corn on the cob, beans, apple wedges, salad and a choice of milk.

