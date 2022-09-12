LSU QB Jayden Daniels produces nearly perfect performance in a win over Southern

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU gets back on track in convincing fashion beating up on Southern, 65-17. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had only one incompletion, and accounted for four touchdowns.

“Excited about the victory obviously. The tings we talked about were getting off to a great start. Playing with a sense of urgency. It’s our second game in eight days. We were going to be challenged in our preparation. I thought the guys bounced back and were prepared very well. It was an exciting day in Baton Rouge. Playing Southern, we were excited about this matchup. It was great for the city, the community. Playing a traditionally HBCU school. That meant a lot. We were happy to get this game. More importantly the guys wanted to get back on the field, and play this game the right way,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

“We just went out there and played football. The thing about last week, it was the first time we were playing with each other. Everybody, new staff, new players. We were still getting that feeling of how we can rock and roll. This week they let us just go out there and make plays and be playmakers,” said quarterback Jayden Daniels

LSU opens SEC play next week, and it’s against Mississippi State. A school they beat on the road last season.

