LSU head coach Brian Kelly recaps win over Southern; previews SEC opener against Miss. State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football coach Brian Kelly will discuss his team’s upcoming matchup against Mississippi State during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12.

Kelly will also recap his team’s win over Southern.

The LSU Tigers are set to take on the MSU Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17.

WAFB plans to bring you the noon press conference from the coach. Check back at a later time for more from the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.