FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less humidity and sunny days ahead this week; cooler nights too!

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lows tonight
Lows tonight(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cool front has made its passage through SW Louisiana and the reinforcing drier air continues to move in with lower dewpoints and a much more pleasant feel already in the air. This drier air will result in lower temperatures overnight as most spots wake up to temperatures in the lower to middle 60s at sunrise on Tuesday.

This drier air will also mean no rain chances in the forecast for the next several days, and a stretch of pleasant feeling air in place through the workweek. Morning lows will continue to drop into the 60s through at least Friday morning with daytime highs in the upper 80s and skies full of sunshine!

The first slight chance of rain returns by the weekend as moisture levels increase with onshore winds returning. Rain chances Saturday will be back to around 20% and slightly higher by Sunday at 30%. This will continue most of next week as the humidity also increases.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

The tropics remain worry free through the week with a couple of areas in the central and eastern Atlantic highlighted for a slight chance of development over the next five days, although neither look to pose any threat to the Gulf.

Enjoy the weather this week! Fall is just around the corner.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

