50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

DA’s Office employee fired after being accused of stealing money orders

A gavel and law book sit on a table.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A now-former employee with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office is accused of stealing money orders while working as a traffic secretary for the department, officials said.

Wendy Myers, who was fired today, was arrested for felony theft between $1,000 and $5,000, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s office.

Bryant said an internal audit found discrepancies and an internal investigation showed that Myers had been stealing money orders as early as May of 2022.

The D.A.’s Office turned the information over to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bryant said.

“I am disappointed in the actions of this former employee,” D.A. Stephen Dwight said. “However, her actions do not represent the hard-working, honest employees of our office. Upon learning of this discrepancy, our leadership team acted swiftly and did a thorough internal audit. Public trust is extremely important to myself and administration, and I want to assure the citizens of our Parish that we are taking the proper steps to prevent this type of incident from occurring again.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Where were you on September 11
Where were you on September 11
Where were you on September 11
Where were you on September 11
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2022
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Quiet & Dry Pattern Is Ahead This Week