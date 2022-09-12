DA’s Office employee fired after being accused of stealing money orders

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A now-former employee with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office is accused of stealing money orders while working as a traffic secretary for the department, officials said.

Wendy Myers, who was fired today, was arrested for felony theft between $1,000 and $5,000, according to Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s office.

Bryant said an internal audit found discrepancies and an internal investigation showed that Myers had been stealing money orders as early as May of 2022.

The D.A.’s Office turned the information over to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bryant said.

“I am disappointed in the actions of this former employee,” D.A. Stephen Dwight said. “However, her actions do not represent the hard-working, honest employees of our office. Upon learning of this discrepancy, our leadership team acted swiftly and did a thorough internal audit. Public trust is extremely important to myself and administration, and I want to assure the citizens of our Parish that we are taking the proper steps to prevent this type of incident from occurring again.”

