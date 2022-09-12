COVID-19 in SWLA: September 9, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,886 new cases.

· 450 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 8 new deaths.

· 333 patients hospitalized (28 greater than previous update).

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 107 new cases.

· 26 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 80 new cases.

· 22 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 18 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 14 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 5 active cases among inmates.

· 4 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

Shared Video

Coffee Talk - Pujols Homeruns

Updated: 7 hours ago
Coffee Talk - Pujols Homeruns

Health

Health Headlines: Zinc may stop, reverse progression of deadly lung disease

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
More than 100,000 seniors suffer from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis=. There is no cure, but now, doctors are one step closer to stopping its progression and reversing it.

News

Health Headlines: Every breath you take

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 9, 2022

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Health

Health Headlines: Weight loss may affect colon cancer risk

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Researchers say there is more evidence that weight loss as an adult may have a significant impact on a person’s risk.

Health

Medical Breakthroughs: Weight loss and polyps

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
|
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 8, 2022

Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

COVID-19 still deadly even as global cases decline

Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:12 AM CDT
|
The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds and that most of those deaths are avoidable.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 7, 2022

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.