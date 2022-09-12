50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

John Michael Montgomery suffered several broken ribs after his bus overturned on I-75 South
By Carissa Simpson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A country music star was injured after his bus overturned in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities.

Musician John Michael Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement.

The 2001 Prevost Featherlite was driving on I-75 near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line when it hit the embankment and overturned, according to the report. WVLT reports the right lane was closed for a few hours as crews worked to overturn the vehicle.

Montgomery said he suffered broken ribs and minor cuts due to the accident but is doing well. Others on the bus are also recovering from injuries, he said.

Montgomery released a statement addressing the accident:

Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries.

Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs
FILE - The board’s decision to deny parole for Mark David Chapman with “a hold of 18 months”...
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 12th time
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Trump team dismisses records probe, opposes arbiter picks
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Ed Choi has been fired after being arrested for...
Calcasieu deputy arrested for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment