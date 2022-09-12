50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu deputy arrested for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Ed Choi has been fired after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Ed Choi has been fired after being arrested for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired after being arrested for misdemeanor domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment, authorities said.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office began investigating Ed Choi, 39, after receiving a complaint on Aug. 2 of previous domestic abuse incidents, according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The incidents occurred several weeks prior to the complaint being filed, she said.

Investigators also learned that Choi prevented the woman from leaving the residence, Vincent said.

After detectives completed their investigation, the case was turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office

Bethany Bryant, communications director with the D.A.’s Office, confirmed that charges were accepted Monday.

Choi turned himself in and was issued a misdemeanor summons, Vincent said.

Choi had been with the Sheriff’s Office for six years and worked at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy.

“Our deputies will always be held accountable for their actions,” says Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Choi has been on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.  At the time of the complaint detectives did not have enough evidence to make an arrest.  Due to the incidents being reported after the fact and the involved parties already being separated there was no reason to believe any further threat of abuse would occur.  Detectives conducted a thorough and complete investigation to corroborate the allegations.”

