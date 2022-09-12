17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio

50/50 Thursdays
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
By Alec Sapolin and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A teen from Oklahoma who had been missing for the last 10 months was found in Ohio Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Shawna Justice, 17, was reported missing to the Woodward County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2021.

The Akron Police Department and USMS joined the investigation last week and found the girl in Akron on Sept. 12, 2022.

“The speed at which the investigation developed over the last week, and a recovery was able to happen in this case was exceptional,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release. “Our officers should be commended for recovering this child swiftly and safe.”

Officials said an “adult relative” of Shawna was also arrested on outstanding warrants during the teen’s recovery, adding that further charges are pending investigation.

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.

Anyone with information on a missing or endangered juvenile is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833. Callers can remain anonymous.

