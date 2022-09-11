50/50 Thursdays
TDL Week 2 | Sulphur Golden Tornadoes @ Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The Golden Tors of Sulphur had to travel for week two, heading over to Acadiana to take on the Wreckin’ Rams.

Rams quarterback Caden Dibetta keeps it on the option and picks up a huge gain.

A little later in the game, Tors quarterback Gage Trahan flips it out to Isaias Leberon but he takes big hit from the Rams defense.

Later, the Rams would break through with a huge run from their back.

This one is all Rams as Sulphur falls at Acadiana with a final score of 49-0.

