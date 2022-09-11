TDL Week 2 | Leesville Wampus Cats @ Jena Giants

Jena, LA (KPLC) -Jena looking for their first win of the season and the Wampus Cats looking to go 2-0 in a hostile environment, and this was a good one.

First quarter, Parker Maks he looks fires, and its picked Sincere Smith gets the turnover for the Giants.

We all have heard his name before… Zerrick Jones. He gets the carry and he lower his shoulder gets in for six. The Giants go on to convert the 2-point try and the lead is 8-0.

And the Wampus Cats win this one. Beating Jena 21 to 14.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.