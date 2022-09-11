TDL Week 2 | Game of the Week: Welsh Greyhounds @ Westlake Rams

Westlake, LA (KPLC) -Welsh at Westlake was the Touchdown Live Week 2 Game of the Week.

This one is a special one for Westlake head coach John Richardson, as he won a state championship with Welsh back in 2018.

As for this game, Welsh got on the board early thanks to Kennon Legros who takes the handoff from the opposite 45 and goes 55 yards to the house. The Greyhounds succeeded on their two-point attempt to take an 8-0 lead.

To the second quarter now where Kevin Rideau finds Ethan Koonce in the end zone for six, but the Rams would not succeed on their two point attempt, Greyhounds lead 8-6.

Still in the second, Welsh with the ball now, and it’s Legros again, this time from the 13, but he finds the end zone once again, Greyhounds lead 15-6.

Welsh took a 15-12 lead into the half, and in the end the Greyhounds top the Rams, 29 - 12.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.