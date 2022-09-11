50/50 Thursdays
TDL Week 2 | Carencro Bears @ Barbe Buccaneers

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Out at Barbe, the Bucs were facing an early deficit to the Bears of Carencro down 22-6 in the second.

Bucs not giving up that easy though as quarterback Will McClain finds Jamal Levi and he finishes the job. McClain would get the 2 point conversion and bring the Bucs within 8.

The Bears wouldn’t blink as they would drive down the field and quarterback Chantz Ceasar finishes the drive on his own scoring and giving the Bears a 29 -14 lead.

Will McClain would be at it again though. If it isn’t broke don’t fix it as he finds Levi again right before the half.

Bucs would go into the locker room down 8.

Barbe couldn’t hold off the Bears. As they fall with a final score of 50-29.

