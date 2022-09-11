50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2022.

Marques Jajuan Bragg, 42, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Brent Lee Roberts, 31, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mieka Leah Rogalski, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia.

Alvin Donald Parker, 45, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Oswaldo Da Cunha, 59, Perris, CA: Possession of synthetic marijuana; drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.

Kolby Ty Hafer, 26, DeQuincy: Aggravated battery; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Dustin Allen Dean, 40, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $25,000 or more; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more.

Dezeree Jade Arabie, 23, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; no seat belt; out of state detainer.

Derek Dewayne Harris, 44, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Wilie Oneil Peters, 58, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Karl Jones, 30, Domestic abuse battery.

Dayshia Nicole Hardy, 21, Sulphur: Identity theft; illegal transmission of monetary funds; criminal conspiracy.

Joann Ellen Milliron, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; simple burglary.

Valdo Clarence Hahn, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeremy Wade Denagall, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darrian Deshawn Jones, 27, Baton Rouge: Instate detainer.

