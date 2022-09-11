50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lutz hits 51-yard FG to give Saints thrilling season-opening win over Atlanta, 27-26

Jameis Winston and the Saints opened their 2022 regular season against the Falcons. (Source:...
Jameis Winston and the Saints opened their 2022 regular season against the Falcons. (Source: Michael Nance.)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wil Lutz missed all of last season with an injury, but he returned with vengeance Sunday (Sept. 11) in Atlanta. His 51-yard field goal delivered a Saints victory, 27-26.

New Orleans trailed 26-10 in the fourth quarter. They scored 17 unanswered points to win in Atlanta.

The Saints were absolutely cooking in the fourth quarter with the Jameis Winston-Mike Thomas combination racking up two touchdowns.

Then on the Saints winning drive, Winston hit Jarvis Landry for a 40-yard connection, and Juwan Johnson for a 17-yard reception. After a spike, Lutz hit the winner.

The contest was promising early for the Black and Gold. Taysom Hill rolled up 68 yards on the ground in the Saints first touchdown drive. His 11-yard touchdown gave the Saints a 7-3 advantage.

Thomas caught his first touchdown pass since the 2020 regular season when he pulled in a 3-yard TD. That cut the Saints deficit to 26-18 after a two-point conversion.

Thomas wasn’t done. The Saints No. 1 receiver hauled in a 9-yard TD reception making it 26-24.

The Saints host Tampa Bay next Sunday at noon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Michael Thomas is active for today's game against the Falcons. (Source: Garland Gillen).
Michael Thomas active for Saints matchup against the Falcons
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints player Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of teenage girls in ‘road rage incident’
Payton had "great faith in both sides of the ball to weather the storm"
Report: Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to start week 1
The Saints waived quaterback Ian Book (16). (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Saints make multiple moves to get roster down to 53 players