LSU Southern unite for historic matchup

LSU vs. Southern
LSU vs. Southern(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (1-1) used a historic first quarter to take down the Southern Jaguars (1-1) 65-17 in the first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

LSU scored 37 points in the opening quarter, which is the most points scored in a quarter in school history. The Tigers got wide receiver Kayshon Boutte involved early who finished with five receptions for 42 yards and a carry for 41 yards. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was 10-for-11 passing with 137 yards and three touchdowns, he also added one rushing touchdown as well.

The Tigers forced three turnovers, two on special teams, and a pick-six returned by Micah Baskerville in the first quarter. LSU’s special teams also blocked a punt which resulted in a safety.

Southern was able to gain over 200 yards rushing led by running back Jerrod Sims who had 79 yards on 15 carries and the defense was able to intercept LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier twice, one returned for a touchdown to give the Jags their first score of the game.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 17 to take on Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference opener. As for the Jags they will head on the road to take on Texas Southern in their SWAC opener

