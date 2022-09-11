50/50 Thursdays
Local first responders honored in Appreciation Day

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Devon Distefano
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On the eve of the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, local first responder agencies were honored in an Appreciation Day ceremony.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t really know the hours and the effort that first responders put in not only the first responders but their families,” Ward Six Fire Protection District One captain, Teri Parker said.

All first responders must make sacrifices, and due to her unwavering desire to help others in need, the Southwest Louisiana Mutual Aid Association selected Teri Parker as 2022′s responder of the year.

“It feels amazing, its so exciting I wasn’t expecting it all, thank you to whoever nominated me its a huge huge honor,” Parker said.

Parker wasn’t the only one being honored. The day was for all emergency responder personnel in Southwest Louisiana to be recognized.

Dick Gremillion, Calcasieu Parish Director of Homeland Security said all first responders deserve this appreciation.

“Public safety, it gets into your blood and people really put out their whole selves into this and it’s important to recognize the effort, the commitment, the fellowship just from being in this profession,” Gremillion said.

He said this is a special weekend where we as a nation remember those who put their lives on the line.

“We just want to remember the sacrifices everyone for 9/11 and subsequent event of that nature, if you can recognize a first responder, please do,” Gremillion said.

