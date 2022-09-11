50/50 Thursdays
The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles

The Little Mermaid Lake Charles
The Little Mermaid Lake Charles(KPLC)
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Disney’s The Little Mermaid is swimming to the stage in Lake Charles during the month of September in the ACTS Theatre.

If you missed the shows this weekend, you still have a few chances to enjoy it. The next shows are September 15-18 and 22-25.

There are still tickets available for all the shows.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Sunday show starts at 3:00 p.m.

For tickets, CLICK HERE.

