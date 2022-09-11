The Little Mermaid has arrived in Lake Charles
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Disney’s The Little Mermaid is swimming to the stage in Lake Charles during the month of September in the ACTS Theatre.
If you missed the shows this weekend, you still have a few chances to enjoy it. The next shows are September 15-18 and 22-25.
There are still tickets available for all the shows.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The Sunday show starts at 3:00 p.m.
For tickets, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.