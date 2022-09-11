Jennings product Trevor Etienne gets first college touchdown of career

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saturday night marked the day that Trevor Etienne got his first touchdown as a Florida Gator. Trevor the brother of Travis Etienne, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has show to be an elusive back that has been moving up the depth chart for the Florida. Tonight against Kentucky in a loss he tallied 9 carries for 46 yards and a touchdown. At Jennings his senior year, Etienne compiled 1344 yards on the ground with 20 total touchdowns. That was enough to make him a 3A all state running back. The staggering stat that he brought to the table in high school though was his yards per carry. In his final year at Jennings, Etienne averaged 12 plus yards per hand off. Etienne and the Gators head South to Tampa as they will play the USF Bulls Saturday at 6:30 pm.

