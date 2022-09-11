FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Quiet Pattern Is Ahead This Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even drier weather is set to arrive in the area to start the work week. A cold front was located across Central Arkansas into Northern Texas Sunday afternoon. As it continues to move slowly towards the region, that will usher in more dry weather for Monday. The only place in our area that may see a few isolated storms could be along the Gulf coast, closer to the sea-breeze. The front will not finish its approach until early Tuesday morning, when it will begin to stall along or just off the Gulf Coast. High temperatures this week look to remain in the upper 80′s, so there will be not be a big cool down in that regard. However, considerably less humid air will sneak into the region by Tuesday, with dew points lowering to the 60′s for most of the area. Northern portions of the area could even see dew points as low as the mid-to-upper 50′s next week! Low temperatures will also remain below normal, falling into the mid 60′s by the middle of the week. The front may begin to lift back northwards a bit by the end of the week, which could allow for better yet still low rain chances. Overall, this upcoming week looks great for any outdoor activities.

An abnormally dry pattern begins Monday, with only a couple isolated storms possible (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet as well. Of the very little activity out there, a wave in the tropical Atlantic continues to move in a west-northwesterly direction. Thankfully, it is very broad and has a lot of dry air ahead of it, meaning nothing is expected to come of it within the next five days, if at all. So the basin still remains quiet, which is great news for us since we are now in the normal peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

- Max Lagano

