50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Quiet Pattern Is Ahead This Week

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even drier weather is set to arrive in the area to start the work week.   A cold front was located across Central Arkansas into Northern Texas Sunday afternoon.  As it continues to move slowly towards the region, that will usher in more dry weather for Monday.  The only place in our area that may see a few isolated storms could be along the Gulf coast, closer to the sea-breeze.  The front will not finish its approach until early Tuesday morning, when it will begin to stall along or just off the Gulf Coast.  High temperatures this week look to remain in the upper 80′s, so there will be not be a big cool down in that regard.  However, considerably less humid air will sneak into the region by Tuesday, with dew points lowering to the 60′s for most of the area.  Northern portions of the area could even see dew points as low as the mid-to-upper 50′s next week!  Low temperatures will also remain below normal, falling into the mid 60′s by the middle of the week.  The front may begin to lift back northwards a bit by the end of the week, which could allow for better yet still low rain chances.  Overall, this upcoming week looks great for any outdoor activities.

An abnormally dry pattern begins Monday, with only a couple isolated storms possible
An abnormally dry pattern begins Monday, with only a couple isolated storms possible(KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet as well.  Of the very little activity out there, a wave in the tropical Atlantic continues to move in a west-northwesterly direction.  Thankfully, it is very broad and has a lot of dry air ahead of it, meaning nothing is expected to come of it within the next five days, if at all.  So the basin still remains quiet, which is great news for us since we are now in the normal peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

A drier pattern is coming up to end the weekend and for next week as well
KPLC 7News at Six 6-6:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Sunday afternoon looks to be mainly dry, with a chance for only an isolated afternoon storm
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Pattern On the Way Next Week
Saturday afternoon storms possible
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy your Friday evening; scattered afternoon storms return Saturday
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice evening for outdoor events; scattered afternoon storms return Saturday