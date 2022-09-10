TDL WEEK 2: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Non-district play continues with Week 2 of the High School Football Season.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Welsh (0-0) at Westlake (1-0)
MORE GAMES
Carencro (1-0) at Barbe (1-0)
Sulphur (1-0) at Acadiana (0-1)
Sam Houston (0-1) at New Iberia (0-1)
LaGrange (0-1) at Haughton (1-0)
Many (1-0) at Deridder (1-0)
Leesville (1-0) at Jena (0-1)
Northside 45, Washington-Marion 20
Rayne (1-0) at Iowa (1-0)
St. Louis (1-0) at Iota (0-1)
LCCP (1-0) at Westgate (1-0)
S. Beauregard (0-1) at Rosepine (1-0)
Eunice (0-1) at Jennings (0-1)
Church Point 44, Kinder 36
Vinton 21, Merryville 18, THURSDAY
Pickering (0-1) at E. Beauregard (0-1)
Oakdale (0-0) at Oberlin (1-0)
DeQuincy (0-1) at Loreauville (1-0)
Highland Baptist (1-0) at Hamilton Christian (0-1)
Northwood Lena (0-1) at Elton (1-0)
Westminster 36, Grand Lake 6, THURSDAY
