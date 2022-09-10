TDL WEEK 2: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Non-district play continues with Week 2 of the High School Football Season.

After the games, we’ll have final scores HERE and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m. on KPLC 7 News.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Welsh (0-0) at Westlake (1-0)

MORE GAMES

Carencro (1-0) at Barbe (1-0)

Sulphur (1-0) at Acadiana (0-1)

Sam Houston (0-1) at New Iberia (0-1)

LaGrange (0-1) at Haughton (1-0)

Many (1-0) at Deridder (1-0)

Leesville (1-0) at Jena (0-1)

Northside 45, Washington-Marion 20

Rayne (1-0) at Iowa (1-0)

St. Louis (1-0) at Iota (0-1)

LCCP (1-0) at Westgate (1-0)

S. Beauregard (0-1) at Rosepine (1-0)

Eunice (0-1) at Jennings (0-1)

Church Point 44, Kinder 36

Vinton 21, Merryville 18, THURSDAY

Pickering (0-1) at E. Beauregard (0-1)

Oakdale (0-0) at Oberlin (1-0)

DeQuincy (0-1) at Loreauville (1-0)

Highland Baptist (1-0) at Hamilton Christian (0-1)

Northwood Lena (0-1) at Elton (1-0)

Westminster 36, Grand Lake 6, THURSDAY

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.