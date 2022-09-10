50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TDL WEEK 2: Scores and highlights

KPLC Touchown Live
KPLC Touchown Live(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Non-district play continues with Week 2 of the High School Football Season.

After the games, we’ll have final scores HERE and highlights on Touchdown Live at 10:15 p.m. on KPLC 7 News.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Welsh (0-0) at Westlake (1-0)

MORE GAMES

Carencro (1-0) at Barbe (1-0)

Sulphur (1-0) at Acadiana (0-1)

Sam Houston (0-1) at New Iberia (0-1)

LaGrange (0-1) at Haughton (1-0)

Many (1-0) at Deridder (1-0)

Leesville (1-0) at Jena (0-1)

Northside 45, Washington-Marion 20

Rayne (1-0) at Iowa (1-0)

St. Louis (1-0) at Iota (0-1)

LCCP (1-0) at Westgate (1-0)

S. Beauregard (0-1) at Rosepine (1-0)

Eunice (0-1) at Jennings (0-1)

Church Point 44, Kinder 36

Vinton 21, Merryville 18, THURSDAY

Pickering (0-1) at E. Beauregard (0-1)

Oakdale (0-0) at Oberlin (1-0)

DeQuincy (0-1) at Loreauville (1-0)

Highland Baptist (1-0) at Hamilton Christian (0-1)

Northwood Lena (0-1) at Elton (1-0)

Westminster 36, Grand Lake 6, THURSDAY

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

An exciting atmosphere is expected again as the Westlake Rams take on the Welsh Grayhounds in...
Game of the week: Welsh at Westlake kicks off tonight at 7
Toughness is Head Coach Cody Gueringers way
Week 2: TDL Game of the Week Welsh Preview
Toughness is Head Coach Cody Gueringers way
Welsh TDL Preview
The Vinton Lions visited the Merryville Panthers Thursday night
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Vinton at Merryville recap