50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TDL Week 2 | South Beauregard Golden Knights @ Rosepine Eagles

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) -The Rosepine Eagles hosted the South Beauregard Golden Knights on Friday evening, and the Eagles took off immediately.

On the first play of the game, Rosepine’s Bryson Meeks will carry a punt from 75-yards out all the way to the 10-yard line. He’ll be hurt for the moment, but you’ll see him again.

Rosepine’s Jake Smith hands it off to Grant Ducote who runs it in from 10-yards out, that’s 7-0 in just the first 50 seconds of play.

It didn’t stop there, as Rosepine kept the momentum going, rolling over South Beauregard with a final score of 48-7.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

KINDER CHURCH POINT
TDL Week 2 | Church Point Bears @ Kinder Yellow Jackets
KINDER CHURCH POINT
KINDER CHURCH POINT
SOUTH BEAU ROSEPINE
SOUTH BEAU ROSEPINE
ELTON NORTHWOOD LENA
TDL Week 2 | Northwood Gators @ Elton Indians