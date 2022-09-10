TDL Week 2 | South Beauregard Golden Knights @ Rosepine Eagles

Rosepine, LA (KPLC) -The Rosepine Eagles hosted the South Beauregard Golden Knights on Friday evening, and the Eagles took off immediately.

On the first play of the game, Rosepine’s Bryson Meeks will carry a punt from 75-yards out all the way to the 10-yard line. He’ll be hurt for the moment, but you’ll see him again.

Rosepine’s Jake Smith hands it off to Grant Ducote who runs it in from 10-yards out, that’s 7-0 in just the first 50 seconds of play.

It didn’t stop there, as Rosepine kept the momentum going, rolling over South Beauregard with a final score of 48-7.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.