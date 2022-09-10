TDL Week 2 | Saint Louis Catholic Saints @ Iota Bulldogs

Iota, LA (KPLC) -Week two and the Iota Bulldogs hosted the Saint Louis Catholic Saints.

This was not a game of many points and was a story of defenses battling it out.

Peyton Renfro airing it out and finding Ethan Myers for the *long* Iota gain, the Bulldogs would go on to kick a field goal on the drive taking a 3-0 lead.

Another Bulldog possession, this time Carson Zaunbrecher under center looking for Isaac Manuel, but it’s intercepted by Colton Wood for the Saints.

At halftime, it was 3-0 Iota.

However, the final score was 14-11, Saint Louis Catholic Saints.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.