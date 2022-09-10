TDL Week 2 | Saint Louis Catholic Saints @ Iota Bulldogs
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Iota, LA (KPLC) -Week two and the Iota Bulldogs hosted the Saint Louis Catholic Saints.
This was not a game of many points and was a story of defenses battling it out.
Peyton Renfro airing it out and finding Ethan Myers for the *long* Iota gain, the Bulldogs would go on to kick a field goal on the drive taking a 3-0 lead.
Another Bulldog possession, this time Carson Zaunbrecher under center looking for Isaac Manuel, but it’s intercepted by Colton Wood for the Saints.
At halftime, it was 3-0 Iota.
However, the final score was 14-11, Saint Louis Catholic Saints.
