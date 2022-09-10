50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TDL Week 2 | Saint Louis Catholic Saints @ Iota Bulldogs

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iota, LA (KPLC) -Week two and the Iota Bulldogs hosted the Saint Louis Catholic Saints.

This was not a game of many points and was a story of defenses battling it out.

Peyton Renfro airing it out and finding Ethan Myers for the *long* Iota gain, the Bulldogs would go on to kick a field goal on the drive taking a 3-0 lead.

Another Bulldog possession, this time Carson Zaunbrecher under center looking for Isaac Manuel, but it’s intercepted by Colton Wood for the Saints.

At halftime, it was 3-0 Iota.

However, the final score was 14-11, Saint Louis Catholic Saints.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Jennings Eunice
TDL Week 2 | Eunice Bobcats @ Jennings Bulldogs
Jennings Eunice
Jennings Eunice
ST LOUIS IOTA
ST LOUIS IOTA
oberlin week 2
TDL Week 2 | Oakdale Warriors @ Oberlin Tigers