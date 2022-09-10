TDL Week 2 | Rayne Wolves @ Iowa Yellow Jackets

Iowa, LA (KPLC) -The Iowa Yellow Jackets hosted the Rayne Wolves Friday evening.

Iowa would get it going early with Cole Corbello keeps the ball himself and trucks a defender at the goal line to make it 7-0.

Later on, Iowa driving again. Ronald Young takes the handoff and makes one man miss and goes all the way, going for two, to make it 15-0.

Iowa one more time in the first half when Jonathan Walker takes the end around and he goes untouched all the way to the house to make it 22-0.

Iowa was too much for Rayne in this matchup, winning 43-0.

