TDL Week 2 | Pickering Red Devils @ East Beauregard Trojans

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) -Both teams in this non-district game walked into this match up with a 0-1 record.

We went to East Beauregard High School where the Trojans are hosting the Pickering Red Devils.

It didn’t take long for the Trojans to get on the board. Their opening drive ended with a touchdown by #44 Sean Guillory, making the score 6-0 Trojans.

On their next possession, Trojan quarterback Issac Humbphreys throws to #4 Freddy Beall who toes the line to stay in bounds for another touchdown, but the drive wasn’t over yet.

The Trojans go for two! Issac Humbphreys throws to #12 Caleb Johnson who gets the score, bringing the score up to 14-0 Trojans.

At Halftime, it was 28-8 Trojans, and the final score was 66-36 Trojans.

