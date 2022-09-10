50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

TDL Week 2 | Oakdale Warriors @ Oberlin Tigers

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) -The Oakdale Warriors travelled to Oberlin to face the Tigers in Week 2.

The Oakdale Warriors would take an early lead thanks in part to running back Cedrick Allison. Allison scored two touchdowns in the first half -- including a kickoff reception.

The Warriors ended the first half with a 2-point conversion -- padding their lead to 27-14 at the half. In the end -- Oakdale would go on to win 59 to 29.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Jennings Eunice
TDL Week 2 | Eunice Bobcats @ Jennings Bulldogs
Jennings Eunice
Jennings Eunice
ST LOUIS IOTA
TDL Week 2 | Saint Louis Catholic Saints @ Iota Bulldogs
ST LOUIS IOTA
ST LOUIS IOTA