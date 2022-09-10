TDL Week 2 | Oakdale Warriors @ Oberlin Tigers

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) -The Oakdale Warriors travelled to Oberlin to face the Tigers in Week 2.

The Oakdale Warriors would take an early lead thanks in part to running back Cedrick Allison. Allison scored two touchdowns in the first half -- including a kickoff reception.

The Warriors ended the first half with a 2-point conversion -- padding their lead to 27-14 at the half. In the end -- Oakdale would go on to win 59 to 29.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.