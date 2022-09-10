50/50 Thursdays
TDL Week 2 | Northwood Gators @ Elton Indians

By Crimson Jeffers
Sep. 10, 2022
Elton, LA (KPLC) -Northwood travels to Elton for week two, both teams coming off wins in week one.

Jadon Ross hands the ball off to Damarcus Jack and scores the first touchdown of the game as Elton takes a 6-0 lead.

The Indians find themselves back in the red zone and Jadon Ross takes the ball from inside the 5-yard line and runs it into the end zone. Indians now leading this one 12-0.

As the first quarter continues, the duo of Ross and Jack continue leading the team to another touchdown as Jack runs it in giving the Indians an 18-point lead.

The Elton Indians went on to win big with a final score of 49-6 over Northwood Lena.

