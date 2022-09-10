50/50 Thursdays
TDL Week 2 | Northside Vikings @ Washington Marion Charging Indians

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Thursday night lights were on at LaGrange as the Washington Marion Charging Indians hosted the Northside Vikings.

Number 28 (no name listed on roster) for Northside pushing through the Washington Marion defense and finding the end zone, as the Vikings take a 7-0 lead.

Dekhoury Flagg getting tackled by Josh Carter of the Vikings as Northside comes up with a big stop.

And this one was all Northside as the Vikings beat Washington Marion 44-20, for their first win of the 2022 season, while the Charging Indians fall to 0-2 on the season.

