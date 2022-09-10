TDL Week 2 | Highland Baptist Bears @ Hamilton Christian Warriors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Hamilton Christian Warriors hosted the Highlands Baptist Bears Friday night. The Warriors used their game Friday night to honor veterans and first responders.

The Bears would score first, with quarterback Parker Perry finding Porter Murray open for the touchdown, making it a 7-0 Bears lead.

The Warriors trying to respond with points of their own. Two penalties on the kickoff pushed the Warriors back quite a bit.

Javon Vital takes the snap, goes right, then left and up the sidelines for 80 plus yards, bringing the Warriors to the one-yard line.

The Warriors couldn’t keep up the momentum and fell to Highland Christian with a final score of 52-14.

