TDL Week 2 | Eunice Bobcats @ Jennings Bulldogs

Jennings, LA (KPLC) -The Jennings Bulldogs hosted the Eunice Bobcats for week two of high school football, and this one was all Bobcats.

Isaiah Thomas coming around from the edge and finding the end zone for the Bobcats, but they were far from done.

Tylon Cooper then runs right under the ball and he too finds the end zone as the Bobcats are really pulling away from the Bulldogs.

On the option now, that’s not the quarterback, that’s Tyshum Joseph, but he airs it out and finds Cooper again.

At the half, Eunice led 21-0, and in the end, the Bobcats top the Bulldogs with a final score of 39 -14.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.