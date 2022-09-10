50/50 Thursdays
TDL Week 2 | Church Point Bears @ Kinder Yellow Jackets

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kinder, LA (KPLC) -Thursday night, the Kinder Yellow Jackets hosted the Church Point Bears.

It didn’t take Kinder long at all to find the end zone and get on the scoreboard as James Roberts took the handoff on the jet sweep and there was nothing but green grass between him and the end zone as Roberts takes it 70 yards to the house.

Kinder leads 7-0 just seconds into the game.

The two were tied at 22 at halftime, but in the end, it was the Church Point Bears who comes out on top with the 44-36 win.

