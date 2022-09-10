SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2022.

Reginald Michael Louis, 51, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer.

Desmond Jmar Adams, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; Schedule II possession; marijuana possession.

Johnathan V Truitt, 35, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule I; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; resisting an officer; flight from an officer.

Kathy Arlene Tutson, 65, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule II; criminal trespass.

Steven Joseph Hebert, 46, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; drug paraphernalia; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess a Schedule II.

Maximo Barrionuevo, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Phillip Lee Bartie, 34, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Dmarcus ReginaldNadean Smith, 26, Aggravated assault with a firearm; Possession of a firearm by prson convicted of battery; direct contempt of court; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of marijuana.

Robert Gene Clark, 60, Starks: Direct contempt of court.

Joseph Albert Ripley, 36, Vinton: Violations of protective orders.

Vincent Joseph James, 33, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Shawn Parick McNab, 25, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV.

