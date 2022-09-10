Social emotional learning: Kinder Middle students give back to their community

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Kinder Middle School students are learning how important it is to make social connections face-to-face.

Every Thursday and Friday students dedicate 15 to 20 minutes for “buzz time.”

“We learn about how to make friends, and what kindness is and how to project kindness upon our friends,” seventh-grader Kennedy Broussard said.

School counselor Candice Rice explains why.

“This year we have decided to just really get back to the basics. We put down the technology, we put down the Chromebooks and we just want our students to learn you know, how to speak with one another, how to have respect for themselves, for other students and we thought it would be a great idea to extend that to the community,” Rice said.

It’s called social emotional learning, and it’s one of the school’s newer curricula that has now extended beyond classroom doors - and the students are fully on board.

“Well, I think everyone should celebrate their birthday with people, but since she’s in the retirement center we want to show her how much we care,” student Ethan Victorian said.

From handmade birthday cards to gift bags filled with goodies, student Kennadi LaFargue says her motivation is simple.

“I want people to feel like even though they don’t have any family, that they have someone to look up to and they can do anything through Christ,” she said.

This is a project the students and faculty are truly enthusiastic about, and to continue their initiative Kinder Middle School is accepting donations. For a list of supplies or more information on how you can help you can head over the schools Facebook page or simply stop by their school.

Suggested supplies include crossword puzzles, snacks (cookies, chips, sugar-free candy), adult coloring books, chapstick, lotions and much more.

