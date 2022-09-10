Power restored for BECi customers in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) customers in the west area of DeRidder, as well as Merryville and Evans.

Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said.

Power was restored this morning at 2:00 a.m., BECi said.

