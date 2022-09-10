50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Power restored for BECi customers in Beauregard Parish

Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission...
Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said.(Source: Beauregard Electric Company, Inc)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) customers in the west area of DeRidder, as well as Merryville and Evans.

Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said.

Power was restored this morning at 2:00 a.m., BECi said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new...
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Many at DeRidder
MANY @ DERIDDER
KPLC Touchown Live
TDL WEEK 2: Scores and highlights
EAST BEAU
EAST BEAU