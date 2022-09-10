50/50 Thursdays
McNeese heads to Rice looking for first win

McNeese Football
McNeese Football(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Houston, LA (KPLC) - Both McNeese State University and Rice University enter Week 2 looking for their respective program’s first win.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. at Rice Stadium.

How to keep up with the game:

It’s the first time McNeese (0-1) and Rice (0-1) have met on the football field. It’s also the only time this year that the Cowboys will play an FBS school

McNeese is coming off a 14-17 loss to Montana State, the No. 4-ranked FCS team.

The Rice Owls lost their first game 66-14 to USC, the No. 10-ranked FBS team.

Despite big deficits, both teams had bright spots in the running game.

D’Angelo Durham led McNeese with 82 yards and a touchdown on three carries and Deonta McMahon ran for 65 yards on eight carries.

For Rice, Cameron Montgomery ran for 99 yards on six carries.

