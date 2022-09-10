50/50 Thursdays
Many at DeRidder Week 2 Recap

TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
By Justin Margolius
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday marked a game between two unbeaten teams as Many visited DeRidder. The Tigers started out the first quarter with two very quick touchdowns, one which was by USC commit Tackett Curtis. The Dragons responded though in the second quarter as they scored a touchdown making it 14-7. Aftr that score though it was all Tigers as Many scored 36 unanswered points to win 50-7 over DeRidder.

Next week DeRidder stays at home to play Jennings as they are now (1-1) on the season.

