LSU VS. SOUTHERN: Everything you need to know ahead of game day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Excitement is building for the first-ever game between the city’s two universities.

The LSU Tigers and the Southern Jaguars will face off in Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. But there are some things to keep in mind before the big game. All important gameday updates will be posted here.

Tickets

Tickets are SOLD OUT! In order to not get scammed, LSU officials are urging folks to purchase tickets through their secondary ticket provider on StubHub.

Fans utilizing digital tickets for Saturday’s game are strongly encouraged to download their tickets prior to arrival on campus. This will ensure fans have their tickets ready for entry upon arrival at their gate and prevent any issues related to connectivity near the stadium. For help with mobile tickets, click here.

Road Closures

Traffic on S. Stadium Rd, Dalrymple Dr., and Fieldhouse Dr. near the stadium will be restricted beginning around 4 p.m. to allow for the arrival of both teams and bands.

Before the game, the LSU Tiger Band will march down Victory Hill around 4:15 p.m. while the Southern University Human Jukebox is escorted to campus. Fans can catch the Human Jukebox marching down S. Stadium Rd. into Gate 22 of Tiger Stadium around 5 p.m.

Parking

Parking lots for cars will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. You can find maps here.

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) is now open on gamedays. It will be open from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tailgating

Fans will be able to enter the arena via the SE and SW ramps with opening seating in the 200 or 300 levels. Food and drinks are allowed in the arena, and restrooms will be available throughout the main concourse. Beginning five hours prior to an evening kickoff, the PMAC will be open with live football games being shown on the video board throughout the day. The Tiger Band will perform in the PMAC 10 minutes after the conclusion of the Victory Hill Parade.

LSU Tailgating Policies

Other new tailgating options

The Huddle is a new fan experience area located in the shadows of Tiger Stadium at the Nicholson Gateway.

Tiger fans have the opportunity to experience a full tailgating service in the Three Olives Tailgate District at Patrick F. Taylor on the south side of the LSU campus near Tiger Stadium. Visit www.revelryteam.com for details.

Victory Hill Parade Timeline

4:15 p.m. Band Departs Band Hall

4:20 p.m. Band marches down Victory Hill

4:30 p.m. Band arrives at top of Victory Hill

LSU’s ‘Clear Bag’ policy is in effect for all athletics venues and is aimed to speed up gate entries and enhance fan safety.

Here is a look at two game day dining options in and around Tiger Stadium.

Concessions

Fans will be able to purchase candy, peanuts, and chips at value prices inside Tiger Stadium this season.

There will also be additional Grab & Geaux locations inside the stadium this season, as well as the return of the Walk Thru Bru, where fans can purchase alcoholic beverages.

Contraflow

Due to the large number of expected vehicles for Saturday’s game, contraflow will be implemented following the game. Be advised that the zone in which you park indicates which direction you will be headed during your exit. The arrows on our postgame traffic map will assist with this. We have indicated directions below according to zone:

Pink Zone: Exit North onto Nicholson Dr towards I-10

Orange Zone: Exit East toward Highland Rd primarily through Dalrymple Dr.

Green Zone: Exit West on Skip Bertman towards River Rd; can then go Northbound or Southbound on River Rd.

Yellow Zone: Vehicles in lots 404 and 401 will exit South on Nicholson. Vehicles in lots 400, 402, and 403 will exit Westbound on South Quad Dr. Vehicles in lots 408, 409, 411, and LA House will exit Westbound on Gourrier Ave with the option to continue down Burbank Dr or South on Nicholson Dr.

Blue Zone: Exit campus Westbound either on South Stadium Dr or South Quad Dr towards Highland Rd.

Utilizing geofencing and mobile push notifications, the LSU Sports Mobile app is another valuable resource for fans when planning and managing the game day experience.

