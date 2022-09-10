Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court.

It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.

Driving around Lake Charles, there are food trucks all throughout the city and now a new one is wheeling in. Gumbo Extravaganza on Da Geaux is the newest food truck hitting the streets, specializing in Louisiana dishes.

“You can’t go wrong with food, you can’t go wrong with food and Louisiana by far, I have visited 17 states and and there’s nothing like Louisiana food,” Gumbo Extravaganza owner Latrica Simien said.

We asked Simien, why a truck?

“You’re able to go to communities,” Simien said. “You’re able to go to churches. You’re able to go to fairs. You know it’s not like a if you have brick and mortar, you can’t just pick it up and bring it over there with you. You know, so this is more convenient and you’re able to get out to the community faster.”

Food trucks growing more popular, so popular that the owners of a lot at the corner of 10th and Kirkman streets want to turn the corner into a food truck court. The details haven’t been confirmed or worked out yet, and the construction permit hasn’t been pulled, but nonetheless food truck owners and people who just love food are excited.

Simien said she welcomes the idea of a food truck court and it’s something she would be interested in being a part of in the future.

“You have a variety to chose from,” she said. “You know it’s not like you have to go down maybe two-three miles or something if you want a steak or if you want a vegan burger or something. You’d have it all in one spot and I think it’s great to have.”

As she starts this new adventure with Gumbo Extravaganza, she said she’s looking forward to new opportunities. Simien tells 7News she had to work hard for for this all to come together, as she worked a lot of 12 hour shifts saving up to buy the truck and fulfill her dream.

“I had to bust my tail to pay for it,” Smien said. “I really, I really put in the work for this truck.”

Gumbo Extravaganza’s grand opening is on Monday, and they’ll be located at 2001 Hwy 14.

