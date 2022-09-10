FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Pattern On the Way Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we continue to enjoy the weekend, the weather looks to cooperate with us for outdoor plans. The upper-level low that was over the area Saturday begins to move away into Sunday, which should lead to fewer chances for scattered storms, though a few will still be possible as a weak cold front begins to work its way closer to the area late Sunday. Thus, if you have plans to take a boat ride or have dinner plans, Sunday looks like a good day for them and you can track any isolated storms with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures Sunday should stick around normal, with a high near 90, and low temperatures in the low 70′s. As we start the work week, that front will continue to move closer to the area. The main impacts from this look to be lower humidity during the day, as well as even drier weather, with only minimal chances for rain throughout the week. It still is too early for a big cooldown with our high temperatures, and they look to stay in the upper 80′s throughout the week. With that being said, it is possible our low temperatures next week could cool off a little bit, falling into the mid-to-upper 60′s.

Sunday afternoon looks to be mainly dry, with a chance for only an isolated afternoon storm (KPLC)

In the Tropics, Saturday marked the official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. Luckily, there is not much to talk about. Hurricane Earl has since moved off into the far North Atlantic, where it has lost all its’ tropical characteristics and has become a remnant low. Elsewhere there is a wave in the tropical Atlantic but is struggling with nearby dry air and is not expected to develop in the next 5 days.

- Max Lagano

