50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Pattern On the Way Next Week

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we continue to enjoy the weekend, the weather looks to cooperate with us for outdoor plans.  The upper-level low that was over the area Saturday begins to move away into Sunday, which should lead to fewer chances for scattered storms, though a few will still be possible as a weak cold front begins to work its way closer to the area late Sunday.  Thus, if you have plans to take a boat ride or have dinner plans, Sunday looks like a good day for them and you can track any isolated storms with the First Alert Weather App.  Temperatures Sunday should stick around normal, with a high near 90, and low temperatures in the low 70′s.  As we start the work week, that front will continue to move closer to the area.  The main impacts from this look to be lower humidity during the day, as well as even drier weather, with only minimal chances for rain throughout the week.  It still is too early for a big cooldown with our high temperatures, and they look to stay in the upper 80′s throughout the week.  With that being said, it is possible our low temperatures next week could cool off a little bit, falling into the mid-to-upper 60′s.

Sunday afternoon looks to be mainly dry, with a chance for only an isolated afternoon storm
Sunday afternoon looks to be mainly dry, with a chance for only an isolated afternoon storm(KPLC)

In the Tropics, Saturday marked the official peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.  Luckily, there is not much to talk about.  Hurricane Earl has since moved off into the far North Atlantic, where it has lost all its’ tropical characteristics and has become a remnant low.  Elsewhere there is a wave in the tropical Atlantic but is struggling with nearby dry air and is not expected to develop in the next 5 days.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road...
Teen recovering after being shot in Kinder; juvenile suspect under arrest
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found

Latest News

Saturday afternoon storms possible
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enjoy your Friday evening; scattered afternoon storms return Saturday
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice evening for outdoor events; scattered afternoon storms return Saturday
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Friday Weather
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Friday Weather
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer showers ahead for Friday; next week looks nice!