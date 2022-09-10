Cameron Parish keeps nonselect sports designation for high schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a collective sigh of relief this morning by school officials in Cameron Parish.

That’s because they now know which division their high schools will be in when playing sports.

And it’s what they wanted.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) designates schools as select or non-select based on how many of their students live outside of zone.

It’s mostly private schools that get the select designation, but Cameron Parish ended up on the select list over the summer because so many of their students have been displaced due to hurricanes.

After appealing the decision, Superintendent Charley Lemons was notified about 10:30 a.m. Friday, that his appeal succeeded.

Cameron high schools will stay non-select.

“I think the LHSAA got it right,” Lemons said. “I know that when you looked at our situation, when you look at the definition of what they put out there, that it looked like maybe we were lumping them in there. In fact, we’re not drawing anybody out of zone, we’re not allowing our kids just randomly to cross the line or to do anything to gain those unfair advantages athletic.”

Grand Lake Coach Jeff Wainwright says Lemons evidently did a good job on the appeal because the vote was unanimous - 21-0.

“We needed due process to happen and due process took place and we were where we were supposed to be,” Wainwright said.

Coach says he hopes the athletic association is through recategorizing schools for a while.

“I hope the LHSAA has devised this plan and that we can follow it and I hope that the competitive spirit of what they’re trying to create is equal across the landscape and the rest of the state and we can all settle down and just play ball and leave these meetings out of it,” said Wainwright.

Wainwright thinks what was happening in Cameron Parish was misunderstood - as seen by the vote to leave Cameron schools non-select.

He says the addition of charter schools to the select list is causing the system to evolve.

“I think we were just caught in a big net, and we needed to be separated and due process separated us, so there we go,” said Wainwright.

“I think they are trying to clean it up to make sure selects vs. non-selects, at the end of the day are essentially playing by the same sets of rules. And that’s what they are trying to ensure,” said Lemons.

So, while there may be additional changes to the select/non-select system, Lemons does not believe it will affect Cameron Parish.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.