Week 2: TDL Game of the Week Welsh Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Toughness is Welsh Coach Cody Gueringer’s way, and he feels his team this year embodies that word. Through the trials of not being able to play in their Jamboree and Week 1 game, the Greyhounds have still found a way to improve week by week. This week the Greyhounds have the task of playing against Westlake, a team that they lost to by a touchdown last season.

Coach Gueringer understands the talent of Westlake stating,” they’re a 3A school who really does a good job with the schemes that they run with what they do defensively and on offense, they return a lot of guys defensively, so we know it’s going to be a challenge on the offensive side of the ball and it’s going to be a chess match against coach Kellogg and coach Richardson on offense for our defense.”

The matchup between the two teams should be very interesting as Head Coach Josh Richardson was the coach of the Welsh Greyhounds when they won the 2A State Title in 2018. Even with the familiarity Gueringer believes his team is up for the challenge, and thinks that the culture he has built is translating with his team saying, " “we hustle on the field, hustle in the classroom, in life, having a positive attitude, understanding the positive energy of life, respecting the game, respecting everybody on the football field, but being disciplined enough to understand what to do down and distance wise as well, so the hard way’s a big moto for us as well as physical and mental toughness, we pride ourselves on that.”

Welsh kicks off against Westlake at 7:00 pm on Friday.

