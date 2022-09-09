Touchdown Live Week 2 | Grand Lake Hornets vs. Westminster Christian Crusaders

Grand Lake, LA (KPLC) -The Grand Lake Hornets were the hosts for week two.

The Hornets are matching up with the Crusaders of Westminster Christian, a non-district game for both teams. At the beginning of the 2nd quarter, Quarterback Stephen George sends one flying over the Hornets defensive line to #10 Tyler Dejean, getting the Crusaders on the board. 13-6 Hornets.

The Hornets were trying to get on the board again before the half, and a quarterback run by Conner Guillotte got the ball to the three yard line. A hand off to Nathaniel Murrell turned over the ball on downs for the Hornets. Your halftime score was 13-6 Hornets.

The Hornets really heated up in the second half and the final score was 39-6 Hornets.

